“Looks like he has already made his mind up” Pundit makes bold Aubameyang claim

Arsenal has just earned one of the biggest wins of the season after they beat Manchester City 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Mikel Arteta’s team has now beaten the two best teams in England in their last two games, and it is obvious to see that the team is getting better under the Spaniard.

Arsenal’s goals were scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the Gabonese striker continues to show that he is an important part of the team.

One of the biggest stories of the season has been whether the former Borussia Dortmund man will sign a new Arsenal contract.

He is currently talking with the club over a new deal, but progress hasn’t been made on that front and after his goal-scoring performance against City, Chris Sutton has spoken about the striker’s importance to the team.

He admitted that Arsenal would be better for it if Aubameyang stays, but questions if the striker would win titles at the Emirates next season.

Sutton told the BBC: “Will Arsenal be a better team if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stays? Of course they will.

“But the longer this all goes on it looks like he has already made his mind up.

“Will Aubameyang perhaps see something in Arteta? And from winning against Liverpool and now Manchester City. He must have enjoyed today though.

“If he wants to win big trophies, is he going to do it at Arsenal next season? No, he’s not.”