‘Lord’ Bendtner tipped to become a manager…

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner revealed that he would like to become a football manager after he hangs up his playing boots, and his former boss Stale Solbakken has said he has a number of qualities which would help him.

The Danish international moved to North London in 2004 at the tender age of 16, and went onto become somewhat of a legend at the club, unfortunately not solely down to his performances.

Most will remember the 32 year-old for his sense of humour and his temper, while most will simply remember him for adopting the title of ‘Lord’.

Bendtner is currently a free agent, having played out a short-term deal with Copenhagen in late 2019, and is yet to agree terms with a new club. He does have his own TV reality show in Denmark where his family live their day-to-day lives under the watchful eye of viewers, which may well have been a big put-off to any clubs looking to sign him.

On his show, he revealed that he would like to move into management in the not-too distant future. He said: ‘One of the things I want to do well is to be a manager. I really want to take the coaching courses, so I have what it takes. I think that at some point, before I am 40 or 45 years old, I will have taken charge of my first club.’

The idea of Bendtner moving into management did make me laugh personally, but his former coach at Copenhagen has backed up his statement.

Solbakken stated:’I have to be honest and say I never thought of Nicklas as a coach.

‘But I have no doubt that he has a good football brain, and he has experience with clubs in various countries.

‘It won’t be about his past discipline problems, but how he does in the job and how passionate he is about it.

‘I managed him for some five months, and his behaviour was exemplary throughout.’

Arsenal followed the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United into hiring former players as the coach this season, but I cannot imagine Bendtner following Arteta into becoming our future coach. His reputation from his time in England may well trump his experiences of elsewhere.

Could Bendtner have what it takes to become a coach? Can you imagine him returning to Arsenal one day?

Patrick