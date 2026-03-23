Losing the Carabao Cup could be good for Arsenal

Arsenal have just suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, and the Gunners are expected to need time to recover from the disappointment.
There had been considerable confidence within the squad that they could secure victory and continue their pursuit of an ambitious quadruple this season. That objective has now been reduced, and Arsenal must quickly shift their attention to the three remaining competitions in which they are still involved.
Crucial Period Ahead
Arsenal have worked diligently throughout the campaign in an effort to finish the season strongly. However, this setback has introduced uncertainty, and there is now a risk that their momentum could be affected at a decisive stage. The coming weeks will be critical in determining how their season ultimately unfolds.
A swift response will be essential if they are to maintain their challenge across multiple fronts. While the defeat is undoubtedly a setback, it could also serve as a motivating factor. Experiences such as this often provide valuable lessons, and how Arsenal respond will be a key indicator of their resilience.
Turning Setback into Motivation
The team must now ensure that the disappointment from the final is channelled in a constructive manner. A negative reaction could have damaging consequences, whereas a positive response could strengthen their resolve for the remainder of the campaign.
As they return to training, there will be an expectation that the players demonstrate increased determination and focus. Maintaining consistency across their remaining fixtures will be vital if they are to achieve their objectives.
Although it will not be easy, Arsenal have the quality and depth to respond effectively. By learning from the defeat and applying those lessons, they can still ensure that the season concludes on a successful note, provided they approach each match with the right mentality and intensity.
There are a few positives that I see: first, this was not Arsenal’s priority in any way; secondly, it has come at a time of International break and the players will.have time to refresh. Hopefully, not many will be called for International duty; thirdly, we don’t play an EPL until 11th April by which time the loss will.have become a very remote affair; most of the remaining fixtures apart from Man city, are winnable. Thus, our team can go on a roll and win at least five of the remaining seven games which would give us 85 points. It would be very difficult for Man city to overturn 85 points considering the teams they have to meet along the way.
There’s is never any positive about losing a final. It just doesn’t make any sense. Honestly, this is why I barely come on this site anymore—too much forced and depressing positivity when things go wrong. And always coming from the usual suspects.
We’ll win the league, though. The rest of the teams are poor. It’s been like that for the past few years in the Premier League, no matter who ends up winning.
I don’t buy into teams are poorer. The teams like Brentford, Everton, Brighton have all improved massively, and will get stronger next season like many more
And how do they factor in the title race?
By taking points off the title contenders.
Always look on the bright side of life………
The loss is disappointing but not surprising. Arsenal have had a sort of jinx when it comes to the league cup for decades. Hopefully they will regroup and get the main job done, and that’s win the Premier League.
Only against teams in Blue, City twice, Chelsea and Birmingham, but we did beat Sheffield Wednesday, but they are blue and White
Very rubbish positivity.
I’m not losing any sleep due to our loss but that doesn’t mean there’s any positive.
There’s nothing positive about losing a trophy.
In the past certain losses have spiraled Arsenal to bottle everything. I hope this would cause the opposite and we would return as strong as we usually are after warm weather camp.
Losing the final is not a positive development and can’t be seen as anything but an unsatisfactory outcome which was accompanied by some subpar performances.
The headline is poor but the article makes a salient point that it’s not the end of the world and there are other titles to challenge for.
The treble is still on. gtfo
7 Games to manage the squads health; rest his players, give his players a game off, substitute within games where Arteta is able.
If that means playing the youth against Southampton then so be it, if that means getting a big lead early against Sporting and subbing early at 55 minutes then so be it, if that means Madueke, Ode, Martin, Norgaard, Cala, MLS, Mosquera, Dowman, Salmon, Dixon, and Harriman-Annous get some damn minutes, then so be it.
Arteta only has 7 games to get AFC over the line in one competition!
We are not knocked out like in a cup, or playing in two legged ties in the EPL.
Figure out these games; tactically, timely substitutions, rotations, and maybe AFC will lift something at the end of the 38th game.
Nothing else matters, RESPECT the league.