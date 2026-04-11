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Losing to Bournemouth is “a big punch in the face” admits Mikel Arteta

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has admitted it is a significant blow for his team to have been beaten in front of their supporters by Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Gunners entered the fixture with confidence following their late win in the Champions League during the week, and there was an expectation that they would build on that momentum. However, their performance did not reflect the same intensity or quality.

Instead, Arsenal appeared below their usual standards, playing as though they were doing just enough to avoid defeat rather than asserting control. Bournemouth, by contrast, showed greater urgency and determination throughout the contest.

Disappointing Result at a Crucial Stage

In the end, the Cherries were rewarded with a 2-1 victory against an Arsenal side widely expected to secure the English Premier League title in the coming weeks. The result represents a setback at a particularly sensitive point in the campaign.

Performances of this nature inevitably raise concerns, especially given the importance of maintaining consistency during the final stretch of the season. Dropping points in such circumstances can have a significant impact on confidence and momentum.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arteta Calls for Strong Response

Reflecting on the defeat, Arteta did not hide his disappointment, as reported by Sky Sports:

“Extremely disappointing.

“It’s a big punch in the face and now it’s about how we react to it.

“We need to be very strong and determined.”

The manager’s comments underline the seriousness of the situation and the need for an immediate response from his players. Matches of this magnitude require composure and resilience, qualities Arsenal must now demonstrate.

This result raises further questions about whether Arsenal are ready to move beyond finishing second in the league standings. With Manchester City still applying pressure, the title race remains finely balanced.

Should Manchester City win their next match and follow it with a victory in the upcoming head-to-head encounter, the race for the title could shift dramatically. However, there is still time for Arsenal to respond, and a positive result in that crucial fixture would ensure they remain firmly in contention.

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