Losing to Newcastle will not end Arsenal’s title challenge

Arsenal will take on one of their most challenging tests in the Premier League this weekend when they travel to face Newcastle United. The fixture is already attracting significant attention, as both sides have demonstrated strong form in the early stages of the season.
Newcastle have suffered only one defeat so far, a record mirrored by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Interestingly, both clubs were beaten by the same opponent, which adds a further layer of intrigue to the encounter. Arsenal are widely regarded as a side capable of competing with any team in the league, yet the trip to St James’ Park promises to be a genuine examination of their title credentials.
A Fixture Framed as Pivotal
This match has been described as a potentially pivotal clash in the race for the Premier League crown, particularly in light of Liverpool’s defeat away at Crystal Palace earlier today. However, despite such assessments, it is important to maintain perspective. Drawing definitive conclusions from a single weekend of results can be misleading, especially when so many matches remain to be played.
After this fixture, there will still be 32 league games ahead, leaving ample time for the standings to change dramatically. The journey towards the title is long and unpredictable, and any setback at this stage cannot be considered decisive. Even if Arsenal were to fall short against Newcastle, the competition would remain wide open, with opportunities for recovery stretching well into the second half of the campaign.
Arsenal’s Season in Context
Arsenal have already navigated several demanding contests within their opening six matches, demonstrating both resilience and quality. This early run of fixtures has tested their depth and consistency, but the road ahead is still extensive. Every contender will experience challenges over the coming months, and momentum in the title race is rarely sustained without disruption.
For Arsenal, the meeting with Newcastle is significant, but it represents just one of many hurdles in a demanding season. A victory would reinforce their ambitions, while a defeat would not spell the end of their hopes. The league is shaped over months rather than weeks, and perspective will be crucial as both teams continue their pursuit of success.
Nice to see Eddie Nketiah and Danny Wellbeck scoring important goals for Arsenal today 🤣
And Xhaka contributing too elsewhere
Losing to Newcastle will be another reason why we will not win the league. The past few seasons teams that have won the league have done it by losing between 3 and 5 games. Last season Liverpool had lost 2 by the time they claimed it. Us losing 2 and it is only September shows, we are not ready or able to mount a challenge. Plus Liverpool lost today, if you don’t close the gaps when you had a chance (something we haven’t done in the past) you will never win the league. Chances HAVE to be taken. I am yet to be convinced our tactics work, so a lot needs to happen to say we are contenders, in the real world.
We have to win always against Bruno G from spice girls
Arsenal cannot lose this game; it’s too soon in the season to lose two games and expect to be champions.
Yes Arsenal have navigated some tough fixtures in the league already, but there are still many more even tougher games to come. Palace just showed what a tough competition the PL really is. No team can be underrated.
Let’s go to St James Park and play a cup final and win it. A win would not only keep us within touching distance of the pinnacle, it would also build momentum and team confidence
I have made up my mind that if we don’t win tomorrow then we are not winning the league.
We need to play with intent and show Newcastle that they can’t bully us consistently.
This game is like a final to me.
Let’s see the mental strength of Arteta and the team tomorrow.
I hope they deliver the 3 points.
Lads , its pee or get off the pot time !!
If we are realistic contenders for the PL , we have to go there and win….
No iffs , ands or buts ….
Maybe after Liverpool lost a draw isn’t end of world ?
It isnt just Liverpool…..we need to set our standards. Our record at Newcastle is crap and that needs to change…. tomorrow.
If we are setting our sights on the PL Trophy , then Newcastle must be taken. End of…..
We can’t start the season we’ll below Liverpool and trying to play catch up.
We need to beat Newcastle. It’s very important. Yes it’s not over for us if we lose but we don’t want to make it difficult for us.
That said, as long as MA doesn’t screw up the lineup and tactics we should win tomorrow
What an opinion, and like it’s a joke, you even wrote an article about it.
Why not !
Except that the gap was already reduced by a player who plays for another club, Crystal Palace, and deemed not good enough for the club his performance today has really, really helped. Doing it at a moment in the game, the helped club would be praying and playing for a draw.
Looked like wengers proud record is safe for another year at least even though some people talk as if its nothing (No one is able to break the record though…)
Not safe yet, as Palace are still unbeaten!!
Will never be matched
It has been an interesting afternoon of football and back to normal regarding my predictions. The league table isn’t looking its usual self and some of the less fashionable teams, so to speak, have made a good start, not least Palace who have found themselves a worthy manager.
I have backed Arsenal to win narrowly. It wouldn’t be a disaster not to win, but losing would be more than disappointing. So much has been made in the media of the amount spent, the players signed that much is rightly expected of him and the players tomorrow. They have to show that they are capable of taking advantage of Liverpool’s loss, who having won their previous games, haven’t looked entirely convincing either.