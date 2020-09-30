Loss to Liverpool won’t ‘affect us’ claims Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin is confident that Arsenal’s recent loss will not be a hangover for too long!

Our loss against Liverpool was no doubt a big blow to the recent successes we have faced under Arteta, but it was going to come at some point, and I would much rather it came against the defending champions then against Spurs or any other team!

Speaking to the Arsenal website after our loss last night, Hector Bellerin has reiterated the fact that fans should not expect a change overnight. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think we are silly enough to expect that to happen.

He does believe however that we are slowly closing the gap on Liverpool stating: “Definitely, I think we are working really, really well. I think when you build a new identity, a new way of playing football, it’s not something that happens overnight. It’s something that takes a lot of time, it takes losses, it takes wins, it takes a lot of learning.

“We’ve got new players that have come in this season and they need to get used to the system. So there’s many things but I think we can say that the fight that we put out today, in that sense I’m very proud of the boys and you know, we’ll look forward to the next game playing here.”

Hearing something like that is a positive thing but it doesn’t take away from the fact that Liverpool avenged their previous two losses to us in a rather comfortable and dominant way.

But what was nice to see in the second half at least, that we did manage to compete for periods of the match, a point which Bellerin also agrees with, stating: “We know we’re working really, really well so we’re not going to let this affect us.”

Although I would prefer not to lose, that is the right attitude to have and knowing that the boys hopefully won’t allow this loss to affect future performances bodes well and I can’t wait for them to dust themselves off and move onwards and upwards. Gooners?

Shenel