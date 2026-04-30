“Lot of positives” Arteta happy with Arsenal’s performance against Atletico

Mikel Arteta has insisted there were numerous positives to take from Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in Spain last night. The result leaves the tie finely balanced ahead of the decisive return fixture in North London.

The Gunners secured what could prove to be a valuable draw, although there was a sense they might have claimed victory had a second penalty not been overturned. Both sides produced disciplined defensive displays, which made it extremely difficult to create clear chances from open play throughout the match.

Arteta reflects on first leg

Arsenal showed strong intent and were arguably the more proactive side, demonstrating a clear desire to secure a win despite the challenges posed by their opponents. However, Atletico’s organisation and resilience ensured the visitors were unable to convert their efforts into a decisive advantage.

Arteta acknowledged the difficulty of the contest while also highlighting the positives his team can take into the second leg. His players managed key moments well and remained competitive throughout, even if they ultimately fell short of securing a victory.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager said: “There was a lot of positives. We knew we’d have tough moments as Atletico have history and an incredible records against the best teams in the world. We knew we had to navigate through that but we should have done more.

“We are in an incredible position. It’s in our hands.”

Focus shifts to the second leg

Arteta’s comments reflect a belief that Arsenal remain firmly in control of their destiny heading into the return match at the Emirates Stadium. With the tie level, the Gunners have the opportunity to capitalise on home advantage and secure progression to the final.

Nevertheless, there is also an understanding that improvement will be required. Atletico are likely to pose an even greater challenge in the second leg, and Arsenal will need to be more clinical if they are to break down their opponents and advance.

While the first leg provided encouraging signs, the next encounter will demand a higher level of performance. Arsenal must build on the positives identified by their manager and deliver a more complete display.