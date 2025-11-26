Lothar Matthaus discusses a Bayern weakness Arsenal can exploit

Arsenal have been particularly effective from set pieces this season, a strength that Lothar Matthäus believes could prove decisive when they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League today. Bayern have been one of Europe’s most in-form sides, dominating the Bundesliga and producing strong performances in continental competition, including a notable victory over PSG in their previous outing. On paper, the two teams appear evenly matched, and the encounter is expected to be closely contested. However, Matthäus has identified a potential vulnerability in the Bavarians’ game that Arsenal may look to exploit.

Set pieces could be the key

Bayern possess the quality to trouble Arsenal, with a squad capable of controlling matches and producing moments of brilliance. Yet Matthäus points to their record from set pieces as an area of concern. Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, he said, “The team is well-drilled and confident in its strengths. The only weakness, which they already showed last season against Inter Milan, is conceding goals from set pieces. In the Bundesliga, the team has conceded four goals from set pieces recently. That’s something coach Vincent Kompany will be working on, especially since Arsenal are very dangerous on set pieces.” His assessment underlines the importance of concentration in these situations, particularly against a side like Arsenal that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to capitalise on such opportunities.

A closely contested fixture expected

Matthäus also highlighted the need for Bayern’s physically strong and experienced players to remain vigilant throughout the match. He added, “Bayern have physically large and experienced players; they need to approach the game with even more focus. I expect a very close match and predict a 2-2 draw.” The comments suggest that while Bayern are formidable opponents, Arsenal’s set-piece threat could play a decisive role in a tightly balanced encounter. Both sides will need to perform at their highest level, with the margin for error likely to be minimal in this eagerly anticipated Champions League fixture.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…