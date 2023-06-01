Lotte Wubben-Moy is the only Arsenal player selected for Women’s World Cup 2023 by Michelle

Back in March, when Lotte Wubben-Moy didn’t make it in to Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the Finalissima (England women versus Brazil women, with England winning through penalties), Jonas Eidevall knew all too well that she would find her way back into the Lionesses squad. About her omission, he said as quoted by the Independent, “I can definitely understand if Lotte is disappointed by not being called up, because when she has started for us, I think she has played very well.

“But of course the competition is also very tough to come into England.

“So in the end, that is Sarina’s position, but Lotte, like all other players, have to focus on the things they can control.

“And if they do, we all know what an incredible talent and character Lotte is, and I am sure she will find her way back in.”

Lotte pushed herself after missing out on the national team call-up, to demonstrate to the Lionesses technical bench why she needed to be on the plane to Australia and New Zealand this summer. She dazzled for the Arsenal women, stepping up in Leah Williamson’s absence in the three games the Gunners women played in April, making seven tackles and interceptions and completing 126 passes to help the team manage a big win against Manchester City and a 2-2 comeback draw against Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League.

Lotte was voted Arsenal’s April player of the month, an achievement that may have just secured her a spot in the Lionesses World Cup squad, who are hoping to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup a year after winning Euro 2022 (which Lotte was a part of but didn’t participate in).

True to Eidevall’s words, Lotte pushed her way into the Lionesses World Cup team, becoming the only Arsenal player to do so, with the obvious suspects, Beth Mead and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson, set to miss the tournament through ACL injuries.

England will begin their quest to win the World Cup on July 22nd against Haiti, followed by games against Denmark and China, who are also in their group. See the full squad list below:

Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy is over the moon to be selected for the Lionesses squad heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer, in her tweet below!

World Cup 23. doing it for 10 year old me + all the youngens out there. a dream to be part of the @Lionesses squad. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/1nggw27BA3 — Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) May 31, 2023

Commiserations to Leah Williamson who will not be captaining the Lionesses this summer (Chelsea’s Millie Bright has been given that honour), due to her recent ACL injury. And also commiserations to Beth Mead – Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament winner, who is not match-fit to be included in the squad, as she recovers from her own ACL injury sustained in November 2022.

Go Lotte! Go Lionesses! C’mon England!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

