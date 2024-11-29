Lotte Wubben-Moy joins fellow Gunners in England Women Lionesses squad to face USWNT

Lotte Wubben-Moy has only recently returned to the pitch for Arsenal Women, after she suffered a “setback within her ‘return to play’ protocol” when on international duty with England’s Lionesses in October 2024.

The 24 year old was not called up for international duty with the Lionesses in November, while her Arsenal teammates Leah Williamson, Beth Mead & Alessia Russo all received the call.

Update from England Football:

Maya Le Tissier was diagnosed with concussion after Sunday’s Barclays WSL game. She will miss the meeting with the USA and will be assessed at her club as she progresses through the ‘return to play’ concussion protocol.

Lotte Wubben-Moy has been called up to the England senior women’s squad.

The Arsenal defender is part of the squad who are preparing for home fixtures against the USA at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 30 November and Switzerland at Bramall Lane on Tuesday 3 December.

England Lionesses v USWNT

Wembley Stadium

Saturday 30th November 2024, KO 17:20 GMT

Tickets still available to purchase from the Wembley website

Arsenal’s Emily Fox will be representing the US, under head coach Emma Hayes

England Lionesses v Switzerland

Bramall Lane

Tuesday 3rd December 2024, KO 19:45 GMT

Have you got tickets for any of the Lionesses matches? I personally am really looking forward to seeing our Gunners in action against Emma Hayes USWNT. Let’s hope Russo has her shooting boots on!

Michelle M

