Lotte Wubben-Moy likely to miss crucial clash with Man United Women after set-back

We may need to worry about Lotte Wubben Moy’s fitness in the immediate future. The concussion protocol has reportedly prevented the Arsenal women’s 2023–24 player of the season from playing for weeks.

The England Lionesses this October international break took a chance on her and still called her up for friendlies against Germany and South Africa.

Lotte did not feature in England’s 4-3 loss against Germany, and she did not feature in the 2-1 victory over South Africa on Tuesday night.

It was concerning that she didn’t play in these friendlies, but what truly worried me was England’s emphasis on why she wasn’t allowed to play against the African Champions on Tuesday night.

Before the game, in their X page, the England Lionesses admitted she’d had a setback in her road to recovery; they tweeted:”Lotte Wubben-Moy has had a minor setback within her ‘return to play’ protocol and is unavailable for tonight’s fixture.

“Speedy recovery, Lotte.”

Based on these claims, it’s highly likely that Lotte, the Arsenal women player of the 2023-24 season, who impressed in their 3-1 win over Manchester United back in February, won’t make the Arsenal WSL clash with Manchester United this Sunday.

Lotte’s absence will be a significant loss, as Jonas Eidevall praised her performance in that last meeting with United women, labelling it fantastic and incredible.

It’s unfortunate that she might miss the United game, but I hope she returns soon for a perfect resurgence that could help Arsenal women revive their 2024-25 campaign.

Michelle M

