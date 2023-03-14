Lotte Wubben-Moy made 50th WSL appearance as Arsenal Women beat Reading 4-0 by Michelle

Lotte Wubben-Moy is a product of Arsenal‘s Centre of Excellence and a Gooner through and through, Lotte celebrated her 50th WSL appearance on Sunday, when Arsenal rode to a dominant 4-0 victory over Reading in the Women’s Super League.

The England international made her debut for Arsenal in 2015 at just 16 years old, before moving to the University of California to further her education, both on and off the pitch.

Lotte returned to Arsenal in September 2020 and has since provided a strong presence in Arsenal’s backline, with an impressive passing range and ability to read the game. Lotte was also part of the England squad that lifted the Euro 2022 trophy last summer!

Lotte is as well-known for her actions off the pitch as she is on the pitch and was a key instigator in achieving the Government’s PE Pledge, alongside Captain of the Lionesses Leah Williamson.

On International Women’s Day, the UK government announced it will provide all schoolgirls equal access to football. The letter, signed by all 23 players days after their historic win at Euro 2022, voiced the squad’s belief on how to ensure that boys and girls enjoy the same level of access to sport in school. The legacy of the Lionesses’ campaign means that schools are now expected to provide a minimum of two hours of PE per week. Lotte Wubben-Moy reflected on the achievement: “By making football more accessible to millions of girls across the nation, we have opened a crucial door for the growth of women’s football and women’s sport as a whole. I am proud to be part of something that will live on for generations to come. This is just the beginning.”

Well done to Lotte on her 50th WSL appearance and on being an outstanding inspiration to young girls..

