Lotte Wubben-Moy voted Arsenal Women’s December Player of the Month

Lotte Wubben-Moy takes POTM for December

24-year-old England international and Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been voted Arsenal Women’s December Player Of The Month, where she was a vital piece of our defensive line in a number of big games for our Gunners.

Wubben-Moy who has become a regular starter for Jonas Eidevall’s side has been incredibly impressive this season, keeping our backline solid, and has a great partnership with summer signing Amanda Ilestedt. Lotte has been putting in performance after performance trying to help our women keep pace at the top of the WSL table.

Making a big splash in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Chelsea and, although it wasn’t one of her best games on the pitch, Lotte linked up with Ilestedt in the middle and Steph Catley on the side, she managing to stay strong and keep Chelsea to just one goal in what was our Gunners biggest game of the season.

We then faced rivals Tottenham in the last game of the year where we unfortunately walked away defeated 1-0, after what was an intense game of football. Wubben-Moy started at centre back and played 90 minutes, trying to get Arsenal back into the game, having 113 touches throughout. Lotte also made plenty of challenges that ultimately kept the ball out of the net. Making 84/100 accurate passes and leading the backline, putting on one of her best performances of 2023, though it was unfortunate that we couldn’t get a goal back after 31 shots on the night.

Wubben-Moy has made defending like her bread and butter and it just seems to come naturally to her, she’s a born leader and when she’s on the pitch she has a way of commanding her backline into shape. Making unbelievable last-ditch attempts to keep the ball out of the net and also she has become a strong link to attack, with the ability to whip long balls over the oppositions backline to create runs for her attackers.

Defenders can sometimes be fiercely under-rated but Wubben-Moy is different – she put’s everything she has on the pitch and wears her heart on her sleeve. She was born to be a Gunner and you can tell she lives and breathes Arsenal. A well-deserved Player Of The Month and another great accolade to add to her repertoire.

