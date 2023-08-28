Lotte Wubben-Moy wants Arsenal Women fans “to scream their hearts out” at Emirates by Michelle

Arsenal women have a busy September ahead of them. On September 6th, their 2023–24 campaign kicks off when they face Linkoping in a UEFA Women’s Champions League Qualifier game in the League Path knockouts If all goes well, they’ll knock out Linkoping, play two other qualifiers, and seal a spot in the 2023-24 Champions League.

Apart from doing everything to make it to next season’s Champions League, Jonas Eidevall and the girls will look to have a bright start to the WSL season, which kicks off on October 1st.

The Arsenal Women open their 2022–23 WSL account with a clash against Liverpool at the Emirates. That game will be huge, not just because it is the first game of the season where Arsenal have to show their true intentions for the new season, but because the Arsenal women will play that game at the Emirates and not Meadow Park, with a staggering 35,000 tickets sold already!

👏 35,000 TICKETS SOLD 👏 Here's @lottewubbenmoy on the importance of sustainability and growth at The Arsenal ❤️ Have you got your tickets for Liverpool at Emirates Stadium, Gooners? 👀 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 25, 2023

In July, it was revealed that home games against Liverpool (October 1st), Aston Villa (October 15th), Chelsea (December 10th), Manchester United (February 17th), and Tottenham Hotspurs (March 3rd) were set to be played at the Emirates.

Gooners should fill the Emirates in these fixtures as they did in the Champions League knockout games last season. For those still deciding about making it to the Emirates for these games, Lotte Wubben Moy’s admission about playing at the Emirates is what they need to hear. The Arsenal defender said, “A lot of people will see this final end product of a sold-out stadium, but I think for me and everyone at the club, it’s about the process.

“When you look at the future of sustainability in the game for Arsenal women as a club, that’s what’s most exciting for me. Not only to play in a Champions League semi-final in a sold-out Emirates stadium but the prospect of so many games there.

“I hope that every Gooner there will channel that inner younger Gooner and scream their hearts out because I know that’s what we deserve.”

Is watching the Gooner women play at the Emirates next season on your bucket list? It ought to be; it is an experience you won’t regret.

