Doesn’t Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy deserve a chance in the Lionesses’ starting lineup?

Lotte Wubben-Moy has made the England Lionesses squad for this international break. But one thing is certain: she isn’t regarded as a crucial player. And that’s obvious given her lack of game time. She was on the bench for England’s last four Nation’s League matchups against Belgium (twice), the Netherlands, and Scotland but did not play. In the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, she was also denied the opportunity to play in all seven games, including the final, that the Lionesses played down under.

Most Gooners have been disappointed that Lotte has been disregarded. During this international break, the England Lionesses will play two friendlies against Austria (on February 23rd) and Italy (on February 27th).

These games provide Sarina Wiegman with an opportunity to shake up her lineup. It is an opportunity to offer overlooked players, like our Lotte, a chance.

However, Lotte Wubben Moy has shown this season that she can be the foundation of a defense. Her performance this season has been nothing short of remarkable. She’s been the most consistent Gunner woman, and she’s on track to be their best player this season.

Last Sunday, she delivered a masterclass in front of a record 60,160 WSL fans at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal beat Manchester United. She was named the Arsenal Women’s Fans Forum Player of the Match. In that 3-1 win over United, she was organized, composed, made good use of the ball, and had positional awareness.

After that game, Jonas Eidevall couldn’t help but compliment her progress. The Swedish tactician hinted that the England international may have persuaded him to trust him with his defense.

“We have to acknowledge a player like Lotte Wubben-Moy,” manager Jonas Eidevall said after the game. “We have to acknowledge the level she is playing at this season and see how she develops.

“A performance like she has today is incredible. I think it is something the whole club should be very proud of because she is Arsenal through and through. She is coming from our academy, our community, and to see her excel the way she does at Emirates Stadium, it is fantastic. I am really, really happy for her and the club to see that.”

I hope Sarina Wiegman listened to Jonas Eidevall and has been watching Arsenal Women’s matches. Lotte Wubben Moy deserves a chance in the Lionesses’ starting lineup. I’m curious what the justification for this international break will be to keep her on the bench, especially with Williamson and Bright out injured.

Hopefully we might see Lotte get some international minutes under her belt this week. What’re your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….