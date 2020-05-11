Loud mouth pundit predicts another delay to Premier League restart

Gary Neville has predicted that the Premier League will be delayed again when the Premier League meets with teams today because the Prime Minister didn’t say if top-level sports can resume when he addressed the nation.

The Premier League has been suspended since the start of March after Mikel Arteta became the first person in the competition to contract the coronavirus.

However, with a lot of money to be lost, the Premier League is pushing for the competition to restart so that this campaign can be finished and teams not lose too much money.

There have been talks about its resumption, and several proposals have been discussed on changes to be made. But, there seem to always be a new setback, including players fearing for their safety.

The Government would also have to give a go-ahead before the competition can be resumed, but when Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday, he didn’t expressly give a go-ahead for the competition to resume and Neville has predicted that because of that the Premier League return date would be pushed back again.

This morning, he Tweeted: ‘I’d be surprised if we didn’t see the PL in this meet today bump the “Project Restart” plan down the road again.

‘They’ve been hanging their hat on government guidance. There isn’t anything in that speech last night that will comfort the Players/Dr’s at clubs.’

He followed that with ‘June 12’ and a red ‘X’ next to it.

Neville always has an opinion and is quite often very wrong, one gets the feeling he says stuff just to stay relevant and his non-stop whining about football resuming is now becoming very tiresome, especially when it is absolutely obvious that he is biased against Liverpool and Leeds United.