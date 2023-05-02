“Love this” Morgan reacts to Arteta’s reaction to title setback

Mikel Arteta has remained positive despite the defeat at Manchester City eventually costing Arsenal their league leaders status.

Arsenal was top of the standings for much of the campaign and may return there this evening if they beat Chelsea, however, Pep Guardiola’s side is on a superb run of form and it is now City’s to lose.

Despite a seemingly tough task to win the title now, Arteta has remained positive and recently insisted it is not over until it truly is, suggesting his team is still in the title race.

Piers Morgan is impressed with this attitude and tweeted:

“LOVE this new quote from @m8arteta – THIS is the right winner’s mentality.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been an inspirational leader to most of our players, and his leadership has led the team to the progress it has achieved this season.

If we do not win the league, we can be sure this will not be the last time we compete for it if Arteta remains our gaffer.

Hopefully, the boys will start winning and earn as many points as possible in our remaining matches of the season.

