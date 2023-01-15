“Love this team.” Piers Morgan celebrates as Arsenal defeat Tottenham

Piers Morgan is overjoyed after Arsenal defeated Tottenham in the Premier League this evening at the Tottenham Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men are on a terrific run of form and have still lost just one league game this term. Even more impressive is that they now have an eight-point cushion on Manchester City.

It is still January, but with that performance, it is hard not to dream of winning the Premier League title.

The Gooners are a joy to watch and it is hard to find one critic of Arteta or his boys now.

Morgan is a new convert who only recently stopped calling for the Spanish boss to leave and after the game against the Lilywhites, he tweeted:

“Brilliant win by Arsenal away to the old enemy…

“We go 8pts clear at the top of the League.

“Bring on Utd next week. Love this team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Spurs is one of the best results as an Arsenal fan, but when it takes you eight points clear of Manchester City, it calls for a different kind of celebration.

This has been one of our best seasons in decades, but the job is not yet done and we must be prepared to keep working hard until we reach the finish line.