‘Loving life’ – Former Premier League winner claims Lacazette relishing new role

Joe Cole has claimed that Alexandre Lacazette will be relishing his current role in attack, with the impressive Arsenal youngsters running off him.

The striker has netted in consecutive matches in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, helping us onto two wins whilst wearing the captain’s armband, and his most recent performance raked in praise from numerous circles.

Joe Cole was amongst those to be impressed, insisting that he must be relishing playing in the side with the young and hungry forwards running off him.

“Lacazette dropping in that pocket, he’ll be loving life,” Cole said via the Daily Mirror.

“He’ll be thinking, ‘give me more of this, these young lads running round me, buzzing round.”

The striker has stepped up when called upon as captain, and that could well have focused his mind on the job at hand, at being the leader that the team needs at present, and the team clearly enjoys playing off him in attack.

We have so much raw talent in attack, and they all seem to be enjoying their football at present which gives us a huge edge when playing on the front foot, and you have to say that Lacazette could well be playing for ulterior motives. With around six months remaining on his current contract, he could be playing for a more important role and a better deal in north London, or playing to build interest in his signature from elsewhere.

Patrick