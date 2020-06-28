Loyal Ozil should should show his worth to Arsenal today at Sheffield United

Will Ozil Finally get a chance against Sheffield United? by Shenel Osman

Why are things going wrong for Mesut Ozil right now? Such a talented player who has shown he is more than capable and deserving of wearing the Arsenal shirt. Yet he isn’t given consistent chances to play anymore. A prominent figure in the team for Arteta before the lockdown, scoring goals and assisting in others, but after the return from lockdown he is yet to feature.

We know Arteta likes to see his players “working hard for it in training” in order for them to be given a chance to be a part of the fielded team, but you cannot say Ozil does not work hard in training. Do you see him when he trains? He gets to do a job he loves and has worked his whole life to get there, so why should he show a lack of interest?

Yes, it can be argued that for the lack of game time he gets, it is not fair to give him the wages that he is on. However, if Arsenal didn’t think he was worthy then they would not have offered him those wages in the first place. No player is bigger than a club, but if the player is worthy to be at that club and deserves to be tied up on a contract for a long time, then why shouldn’t they be paid what the club feels they deserve.

Arsenal has not been a club that has been lucky enough to have loyal players staying once their contract is up for renewal, as we have experienced over the years, losing the likes of Van Persie, Fabregas and Ramsey to name a few, but one thing that can be said for Ozil is that no matter how he has been treated, whether that be by the club, the fans or any other teams and their fans, is that he is loyal to the club and will be until the day he retires. Any club would be proud to have a player of Ozil’s stature on their ranks.

He is a player that divides opinion, and a lot of fans take him for granted because of the way they feel his body language is on the pitch, but what they don’t realise is that is just the way he is, just effortless and perfect. He is a player that gives off the impression that he isn’t interested and doesn’t give his all, but that is all it is, an IMPRESSION. Ozil is a very talented and experienced player, who even if he doesn’t look like he cares or is giving his all, he really is! One quick, slick pass from him and a game can be won. Ozil does not need to put in millions of effort to prove to fans and the club that he enjoys playing or is giving his everything in a game. A seamless, effortless player is the way he is, always has been and always will be.

We need to appreciate him for what he is both as a person and a player, he may not be the most vocal but I believe he has just as much presence off the pitch as he does when he gets the chance to be on it, and a lot of young players learn from him.

I for sure hope he gets his chance today and proves he still has the skill and desire to win for Arsenal. Because you cannot take away or deny his love for the club and the fans. Gooners?

Shenel