‘Lucas is suffering a lot to be alone there in Europe’ Torreira’s dad pleading with Arsenal

Lucas Torreira could be set for an Arsenal exit in the summer after his father once again reiterated his son’s desire to leave Europe.

The midfielder is spending this season on loan at Atletico Madrid and has just had to deal with the loss of his mum due to covid-19.

His time at Arsenal is arguably over as he cannot deliver the performance that Mikel Arteta wants from his midfielder.

The former Sampdoria man has repeatedly spoken about his desire to play for Boca Juniors one day.

He has maintained that stance and his dad says even if he doesn’t join the Argentinean powerhouse, he just wants to play closer to his home.

Ricardo Torreira also reveals that they have been getting offers from Brazilian teams who want to sign him and he says his son will play for one of them as long as he would be close enough to his family.

Speaking to Radio Continental, as per TyC Sports, he said: ‘Lucas does not know Argentina but has been a Boca fan since he was a boy. Obviously it is the first option for him, but I have already received other calls from Brazilian teams in case Boca does not happen.

‘Lucas is suffering a lot to be alone there in Europe, we are seeing how we can accompany him this month and a half until the end of the season. When you lose a person as happened to us so dear, you realise that life passes you by. If Lucas wants to come to Boca, let him come.’