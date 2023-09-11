Lucas Moura sends a message to Gabriel after his Brazil debut

Gabriel Magalhaes is living the dream of many football players, representing one of the world’s biggest clubs and making his debut for the Brazilian national team.

The Arsenal defender received his first international cap in Brazil’s most recent match and is now determined to earn more appearances for his country.

Brazil is renowned for producing highly talented footballers who play for top clubs across the globe. Arsenal has scouted for talent in this South American nation and currently boasts at least three players who have been capped by the Brazilian national team.

It is a thing of pride to play for the Selecao and Gabriel made a post on Instagram after his debut and captioned it:

“Only God knows how much I’ve waited for this moment!! So happy for the debut and the big win!! Thank you Belém do Pará for the incredible energy. Come on Brazil”

Former Tottenham man Lucas Moura was among those who commented on the post and wrote:

“Very Played Brother !”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are happy to see Gabriel get the international recognition he deserves because he is a top player.

The centre-back is a player fans love to see, which is why some criticised Mikel Arteta when he did not play in the first games of the season.

