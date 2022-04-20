Lucas Perez outshines Aubameyang as Barcelona lose again

Perez outshines Aubameyang at the Camp Nou!

Now who remembers the name Lucas Perez?

Someone who could have shone so brightly in an Arsenal shirt yet failed miserably?

Having joined us in 2016 from Deportivo La Coruna, he made just 11 League appearances and scored even less than he appeared, although he got a hat-trick in a Champions League game against Basel.

He then left two years later on a permanent deal where he joined up with one of our now top four rivals, West Ham, but during the 2017-2018 season he went back on loan to the club he joined us from.

He didn’t fair well at either club he went to though and has been at three different clubs in three years after leaving West Ham in 2019.

Joining Alaves for two years, he then left and went to Elche for the 2021-2022 season before ending up at Cadiz where he is now.

And I think it is safe to say he has now cemented himself as a Cadiz player after scoring his 50th goal in the Spanish top flight and his first league goal in a Cadiz shirt in a 1-0 over Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Well if ever there was a way to cement yourself into a team it would be by scoring the winner against one of Spain’s top teams whilst fighting relegation!

In another must win game for Barca, they found themselves trailing three minutes into the second half after Perez pounced to find the back of the net.

So, Xavi resorted to his bench by bringing on extra firepower in the likes of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang whom he sent on in the 61st minute. And other than a last-minute volley chance, he was fairly quiet during the game and so Barcelona fell to a second defeat in four days after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The question here is, has Aubameyang’s flourish upon his arrival died out or is he having a blip in form where he will soon be back?

Given that it was relegation battling Cadiz and Perez who came out on top, it could be said that Barcelona and Auba are going through a dip.

And as nice as it is to see, it doesn’t help things because Arsenal are doing just as poorly.

But it is nice to see ex-Arsenal players flourish especially when it is not against us!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

