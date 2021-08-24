Lucas Torreira gets his wish to move back to Italy

The Lucas Torreira saga looks like it is finally coming to an end. The Uruguayan joined the Gunners in 2018 and started his Arsenal career with great promise. We had high hopes of him bossing our midfield for years but during his second season his performances tailed off with rumours that he couldn’t settle in London and yearned for a return to Italy where he was such a success with Sampdoria before moving to the Emirates.

Injury and Covid curtailed his second season and he later claimed that he was suffering psychologically from being left on the bench.

Last summer he didn’t get to go back to Italy and instead was loaned to Atletico Madrid, who ended the season as La Liga Champions, but Torreira was again left on the sidelines and only made 3 League starts, so it was inevitable that Torreira would not be staying in Spain.

But now it seems he has finally got his wish, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the midfielder is on his way for a medical with Fiorentina, after turning down a bid from Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Lucas Torreira will be in Italy today in order to comple his medical and sign as new Fiorentina player. He turned down Eintracht bid. 🛩🇺🇾 #AFC Arsenal receive €1.5m loan fee. There’s no bid from Watford for Elneny – talks on but no agreement yet with Fenerbahçe for Kolasinac. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

Well good luck Lucas, I hope you can regain your form in Italy and start enjoying life again….