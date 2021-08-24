Lucas Torreira gets his wish to move back to Italy

The Lucas Torreira saga looks like it is finally coming to an end. The Uruguayan joined the Gunners in 2018 and started his Arsenal career with great promise. We had high hopes of him bossing our midfield for years but during his second season his performances tailed off with rumours that he couldn’t settle in London and yearned for a return to Italy where he was such a success with Sampdoria before moving to the Emirates.
Injury and Covid curtailed his second season and he later claimed that he was suffering psychologically from being left on the bench.
Last summer he didn’t get to go back to Italy and instead was loaned to Atletico Madrid, who ended the season as La Liga Champions, but Torreira was again left on the sidelines and only made 3 League starts, so it was inevitable that Torreira would not be staying in Spain.
But now it seems he has finally got his wish, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that the midfielder is on his way for a medical with Fiorentina, after turning down a bid from Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.
Lucas Torreira will be in Italy today in order to comple his medical and sign as new Fiorentina player. He turned down Eintracht bid. 🛩🇺🇾 #AFC
Arsenal receive €1.5m loan fee. There’s no bid from Watford for Elneny – talks on but no agreement yet with Fenerbahçe for Kolasinac.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021
Well good luck Lucas, I hope you can regain your form in Italy and start enjoying life again….
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
A fine footballer. Very combative even with his height. all the best Torrera. Arteta did not manage him well.
@Skills1000
RealTalk Gooner 👍🏿
Arteta managed him perfectly fine by not playing him because hes shite. Not big,strong or fit enough to cope with the premier league. Says it all when we buy Athleticos best cdm and loan them Torriera yet he still cant get a game. Spent more time crying than playing
@liamGallagher
😂😂😂😂…You defeated your own argument when you said”Arteta managed”…😂😂😂😂
I want Arteta out my self due to his none existent tactics, poor line ups, limited experience and i feel he may have lost the dressing room. On the other hand i wont be coming out with ridiculous statements like Guendouzi was world class or Torriera was and Arteta ruined them.
Torrera was good at intercepting passes, he reads the game well. I cant remember any errors from him leading to goals. I would rather we sell XHAKA and ELNENY and Bring in Bissouma.
A midfield of Torrera, Lokonga and Bissouma makes sense than Xhaka, Elneny and Lokonga.
Torrera is and will always be a fine DM.
Arteta will destroy more careers before he gets the sack eventually. He will probably go the way of Villa Boas. Young managers who allowed their ego to write cheques their body cannot cash
By that example, Kante would be crap……I thought he was good for us under Emery. Arteta is clueless in how to get the best out of players. Are you telling me he is worse than Xhaka and Elneny. I think NOT.
i agree completely, Liam. It’s a harsh truth people dont want to face. Torreira was fine first few months here and nothing more. Dont get why people blame Arteta. And I am a huge Arteta critic. Simeone saw him as not good enough as well. We aren’t missing out. Good luck Lucas, but not good enough for Arsenal.
There were good points to his game but he does sounds like a big whinger and it’s good that a mutually-acceptable solution has now been found for all parties concerned.
Pay £26m
Play him for 18 months
Freeze him
Loan to team where he cant get a gamecandy
Loan him again until there’s one year left in his contract
Sell for peanuts
The Arsenal way
You meant to say “the Arteta way”. Same thing is happening with Saliba
Emery lost faith in him after overlaying the guy, just didn’t get back to his performing self… Arteta tried to fit him in but I guess he already had other targets in mind. Personal issues played a role as well… Thanks for that NLD goal. We love you always bro.
Playing well for half first season, then his mother die.
Suddenly, month later he had home sick, publicty say want go home to uruguay……..