Lucas Torreira is reportedly keen on moving to Roma

Arsenal have already been talking to Roma about the Henrik Mhkitaryan situation, and the Armenian is very happy that Arsenal are allowing him to stay in Serie A again next season. He said in the Mail last week: ‘We have already reached an agreement with Roma for me to play for the club for another year, until summer 2021, which I am very happy about. I have felt at home since day one – in my football, on the pitch and off it.’

So the Gunners already have a good relationship with the Italians, and there have been numerous reports that we are keen on bringing Roma’s young midfielder Amadou Diarra to the Emirates, and today Il Romanista is reporting that there is the possibility of a straight swap deal going down with Lucas Torreira, who hasn’t seemed to settle in London and is likely to be sold this summer.

The report says that Torreira has already to agreed to being part of any swap deal, and the two clubs are in talks to make this happen.

If Diawarra comes, it would likely only be because we cannot persuade Thomas Partey to join us from Atletico, and the talks are made even more complicated by the fact that Roma are in the process of a takeover bid from Dan Friedkin, who has offered nearly half a billion euros to become the new owner, but As Torreira has seemed very keen on a return to Italy, there is every chance this rumour could become a reality…