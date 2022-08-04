Lucas Torreira is still petulantly making things difficult for Arsenal

So the never-ending saga of Lucas Torreira is still causing Arsenal problems despite him not actually kicking a ball for the club in two years.

He moaned about London, the weather, the lack of support and just about everything else after arriving from Sampdoria back in 2018, and it seemed he couldn’t fit into the team either after one successful season with Arsenal, when Unai Emery tried to change his position.

So he went on loan to Atletico Madrid on loan for a season, where he could hardly get a game, and after yearning for a return to Italy, he finally succeeded with a loan to Fiorentina. They were given an option to buy this summer for around £13m, but despite having a great season and being promised a permanent move, the Italians failed to take up the option.

With no move on the table (despite his agent saying they had agreed terms with Valencia), he was called up to join Arteta and the team in the USA, but didn’t stay long. He had categorically stated that he would not be returning to Arsenal under any circumstances, and went back to Italy, presumably to try and get a new team in Europe.

But ARsenal still saw no offers forthcoming, and they agreed terms with Galatasary for Torreira to play in the SuperLiga, but reports are now saying he refused to get on the plane and is still waiting for an offer from Valencia, or Sampdoria, depending on which rumours you believe.

He is certainly making life difficult for Arsenal, who are set to make a huge loss wherever he goes, and that depends on whether the club actually receives an acceptable offer for the Uruguayan…

