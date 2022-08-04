Lucas Torreira is still petulantly making things difficult for Arsenal

So the never-ending saga of Lucas Torreira is still causing Arsenal problems despite him not actually kicking a ball for the club in two years.
He moaned about London, the weather, the lack of support and just about everything else after arriving from Sampdoria back in 2018, and it seemed he couldn’t fit into the team either after one successful season with Arsenal, when Unai Emery tried to change his position.
So he went on loan to Atletico Madrid on loan for a season, where he could hardly get a game, and after yearning for a return to Italy, he finally succeeded with a loan to Fiorentina. They were given an option to buy this summer for around £13m, but despite having a great season and being promised a permanent move, the Italians failed to take up the option.
With no move on the table (despite his agent saying they had agreed terms with Valencia), he was called up to join Arteta and the team in the USA, but didn’t stay long. He had categorically stated that he would not be returning to Arsenal under any circumstances, and went back to Italy, presumably to try and get a new team in Europe.
But ARsenal still saw no offers forthcoming, and they agreed terms with Galatasary for Torreira to play in the SuperLiga, but reports are now saying he refused to get on the plane and is still waiting for an offer from Valencia, or Sampdoria, depending on which rumours you believe.
He is certainly making life difficult for Arsenal, who are set to make a huge loss wherever he goes, and that depends on whether the club actually receives an acceptable offer for the Uruguayan…
Mikel Arteta talks about our new signings and how they are settling in, especially Gabriel Jesus!
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
If he doesn’t agree on the transfer he should be told he trains with the youth for rest of season. Or another one who tears up his contract.Seems his banking on a late move from Sampdoria ,his preferred option.But u just know they’ll come on with a pisstake offer.
Just make him redundant already. Happened to me twice and both times i received a tidy pay off.
Cant we just shoot him and claim the insurance money?
Such a whining player, always full of excuses rather than just knuckle up and work harder to improve himself.
Complained under Emery, complained under Arteta, be glad to see him gone. It’s the weather, or manager, or game time, or responsibilities on the pitch, etc…..
Bench him, train with U-23 squad, get this weak minded frail individual away from the 1st team.
Ramsey showed professionalism before he left, Torreira has whined and complained, what a sad mentality indeed.
I think Arsenal need to make an example of all this prima Donna’s called players, all of them now felt the need to force Arsenal ripping up their contract to leave as free agent so as to still get their high wages and sign on fee rather than Arsenal getting something in transfer fees, which to me is unprofessional.
Going by all the news Lucas as already have few contract from teams but always turning them down everybody is now playing the Card of this is the club I want accept whatever they want to pay or let me go for free.
Just painful that’s what football world is turning into with the power player and their Agents now have.
It might just be that doesn’t want to go! Everyone is so adamant that he wants out, but he keeps coming out saying he doesn’t only for rumour trolls to say he does and idiot assn fans to get on his back, telling him to get out.
Has no one considered, that he might actually want to stay, like he keeps coming out with, before the rumour trolls accuse him of wanting out again?
Can you imagine having a great first year. Then getting all this hate, not understanding why because you don’t speak the language. Then discovering 12 months later rumours that you want to leave. Quashing those rumours. Only for them to come back 3 months after. Getting hate again, not understanding why… Its enough to confuse anyone.
The man might just be trying to do his job and might actually not want to go, like he keeps constantly saying, until bullshit outlets like calciomercato (the Italian version of the Sun) pop up again, saying he wants out!