Lucas Torreira only wanted Atletico Madrid despite Partey complications

In a very long drawn out summer transfer window, Arsenal fans were regaled with the many transfer rumours regarding our Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, but I think most of us expected him to return to Italy.

He was brilliant during his time at Sampdoria before joining Arsenal, and as he didn’t appear to settle in London, we assumed he would return to Serie A where he was very comfortable.

But it seems that despite having offers from top Italian sides, his agent has reported that Torreira only had eyes on moving to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, which was an unwanted complication considering that we were trying to get our top taget Thomas Partey from the Spanish giants.

His agent Pablo Bentancur explained the problems this created for his negotiations in the Metro. ‘Lucas’s operation was very complicated,’

‘Arsenal were targeting Thomas Partey and when the two clubs have a different objective it is difficult to be in the middle of the two operations.

‘We had other agreed-upon teams such as Roma, Fiorentina and Lazio, who play the Champions League, but Lucas was blunt. He told us that his goal was Atletico and that we get it for him and we work for the players.

‘He closed all the other possibilities, it either, ‘yes or yes’ to Atletico. Luckily in the end it was done.

‘They have agreed a loan for a year without a purchase option and the price is not defined, it will depend on his performance.

‘There is no option to buy because Arsenal had to pay the clause for Thomas.’

Well I guess Arsenal will be very pleased to see Torreira have a fantastic season in La Liga, and perhaps we can recoup most of what we paid Atletico to bring Thomas Partey to the Emirates.

Good luck Lucas!