Lucas Torreira provides an update on where his head is at right now

Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira, is one of the players that some reports reckon who’s future might be away from the Emirates, Sun sports being just one example.

The Uruguayan was one of the first names on the team sheet when he joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018.

However, he fell out of favour in his second season and he began to be played out of position by Unai Emery.

He has struggled to also convince Mikel Arteta that he is tailor-made for the Spaniard’s style of play.

The midfielder recently claimed that he dreams of playing for top Argentinean club, Boca Juniors and he claimed that he wasn’t planning to play for them when he was old and could no longer compete but when he still has the physicality to compete as quoted by the Metro.

In a recent interview, he reiterated his desire to play for Boca Juniors, however, the diminutive midfielder insisted that he is currently focused on helping Arsenal and that his head is at the Emirates.

Torreira said via Argentinean media outlet El Intransigente: “Wearing Boca’s shirt is a wish and a pending dream that I have. This is how I feel, I say it at the age of 24 and being at one of the most important teams in the world like Arsenal,

“Hopefully someday, depending on how things happen, because in football you never know. Hopefully I will be given that possibility because it is something I really want and it would be a privilege.”

He then added: “Today my intention and my head are at Arsenal. I want to recover, go back to 100%. I have a very long contract with the club, until 2023 and it was very difficult for me to get here.”