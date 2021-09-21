Lucas Torreira refuses to give up on his South American dream

Lucas Torreira is refusing to give up on playing for Argentinian powerhouse Boca Juniors.

The Arsenal midfielder is currently on loan at Fiorentina and has now spent the last two seasons away from the Emirates.

He is a boyhood supporter of Boca Juniors and when he lost his mother because of covid-19 complications, he openly stated that he wanted to return to South America where he would be close to home.

However, Arsenal couldn’t do a deal with the club from South America and he has had to remain on the books of the Gunners.

After spending last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, he is back in Italy for this campaign.

His previous stint in the country was with Sampdoria, who sold him to Arsenal in the summer of 2018.

The midfielder is hoping to impress in Serie A again, but he still has his heart on a move to Boca and he spoke about it again recently.

“Nobody contacted me. I imagined at some point they could have communicated with me but, as the time passed and everything cooled down, I also understood it was difficult for the club,” says Torreira as quoted by Transfermarketweb.

“I’m not angry with anyone. I understood the situation, we must not criticise the Boca leaders for not looking to me.”

He added: “Obviously I was hopeful but I knew it would not be easy,” Lucas adds. “If I went to Boca, I knew the salaries given out in South America are totally different from those here (in Europe).

“The dream continues to exist. Time passes and I still feel something very nice in Boca. If it doesn’t happen soon, it will be in the next few years.

“The important thing is always to keep the dream alive and prepare because I’m sure at some point it will happen.”