Lucas Torreira reveals the team he dreams of playing for

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira doesn’t seem to dream about becoming a cult hero at the Emirates after the Uruguayan revealed the team he dreams of playing for.

The midfielder joined Arsenal in 2018 after having a fine World Cup campaign with his country.

He had a very fine first season at the Emirates, however, his second season hasn’t been what both he and the club would have wanted.

His agent has recently revealed that the midfielder wants a return to the Italian top-flight where he joined the Gunners from.

While most players join Arsenal because playing for the Gunners is their dream, Torreira is different, and the midfielder has revealed that the team he dreams about playing for is Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

He claims that he dreams of turning out for the South American side not when he has retired but when he can still compete well.

The Uruguayan told Fox Sports Argentina: “I imagine a Copa Libertadores night at the Bombonera wearing Boca’s shirt, of course.

“Right now my head is in Europe and I want to stay for a while.

“But I have that desire and dream to go [to Boca] – and not just to retire, but to compete and feel what the Boca world is.”