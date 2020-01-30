Lucas Torreira reveals what is behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution

Arsenal has been a better side since Mikel Arteta became their new manager.
The Spaniard’s appointment was met with mixed reviews with most observers believing that Arsenal should have gone for a more experienced manager.
However, he seems to be proving his doubters wrong with players who were underperforming under Unai Emery now looking like better players.
Arsenal has now lost just one game under the Spaniard and they will head into their next match full of confidence after beating Bournemouth 2-1 to reach the next round of the FA Cup.
For those wondering what has fueled the Arteta revolution at Arsenal, Lucas Torreira has given them a glimpse into what has been going on behind the scenes and how Arteta has managed to get them fighting for the team again.
He told Sky Sports per the Mirror: “He obviously spent quite a lot of time working with Guardiola, who is one of the best coaches in the world, and I think during that time he would have taken the best he can from Guardiola.
“He wants us to be bold and take risks. He wants us to be in continuous movement throughout the match. He wants us to try to look for those passing lines at any time during the game.
“He’s the kind of coach that wants us to be providing an option for our team mates and wants us to be an offensive team.”
Arsenal is ten points behind Chelsea who are fourth in the league table and qualifying for the Champions League, while difficult, is not completely out of reach.
Why must our players after couple of games on top, suddenly start spilling like little kids? Are the coach instructions and tactics not meant to be kept a secret within the squad?? Now, other teams will know our secret and search for a way to put a stop to our play..geez you guys should grow up for once!!! Too much talk😣😣😣😣.. Someone remind them we are still in 10th for Christ sake!!! Get to 4th first and then you can start blabbing since you can’t keep your mouth shut 🤐
Fine article but wrong final conclusion about top four. It is out of reach but all else is hopeful now that we have a PROPER manager in charge. We are not going to mke up ten points on Chelsea in 14 games and that should be obvious. We would need to go unbeaten with hardly any draws either and that is unrealistic, EVEN with MA!
“He wants us to be bold and take risks. He wants us to be in continuous movement throughout the match. He wants us to try to look for those passing lines at any time during the game”
Sounds like Guardiola’s method, but not all attackers and midfielders are willing to take high risks like Sanchez
We need impactful attackers and creators who can split defenses. Pepe has the physical attributes necessary to produce that, so maybe Arteta has to show him some videos of how Sanchez cut inside from the left side