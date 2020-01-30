Lucas Torreira reveals what is behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution

Arsenal has been a better side since Mikel Arteta became their new manager.

The Spaniard’s appointment was met with mixed reviews with most observers believing that Arsenal should have gone for a more experienced manager.

However, he seems to be proving his doubters wrong with players who were underperforming under Unai Emery now looking like better players.

Arsenal has now lost just one game under the Spaniard and they will head into their next match full of confidence after beating Bournemouth 2-1 to reach the next round of the FA Cup.

For those wondering what has fueled the Arteta revolution at Arsenal, Lucas Torreira has given them a glimpse into what has been going on behind the scenes and how Arteta has managed to get them fighting for the team again.

He told Sky Sports per the Mirror: “He obviously spent quite a lot of time working with Guardiola, who is one of the best coaches in the world, and I think during that time he would have taken the best he can from Guardiola.

“He wants us to be bold and take risks. He wants us to be in continuous movement throughout the match. He wants us to try to look for those passing lines at any time during the game.

“He’s the kind of coach that wants us to be providing an option for our team mates and wants us to be an offensive team.”

Arsenal is ten points behind Chelsea who are fourth in the league table and qualifying for the Champions League, while difficult, is not completely out of reach.