Lucas Torreira sends a classy message to the Arsenal fans

Arsenal finally shipped out Lucas Torreira this summer after he fell out of favour at the Emirates.

The Uruguayan joined the Gunners in 2018 after a very fine World Cup campaign with his national team.

He was one of the club’s best players during the first season of Unai Emery’s reign at the club.

However, he fell out of favour in his second season before Emery was even sacked as Arsenal’s manager.

Torreira struggled to earn back a place in the team under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard was more than happy to allow him to leave this summer.

He was set to move to Italy with Torino before Atletico Madrid made a late swoop for him and he joined the Spanish side instead.

In what looks like a goodbye, he has taken to social media to send a classy message to the Arsenal fans.

The Uruguayan admitted that he enjoyed playing for the Gunners before assuring fans that he will see them again soon.

His Tweet read: “It was an absolute privilege playing for Arsenal these last two seasons! Thanks a lot! We catch up soon! Once a Gunner…always a Gunner!!”