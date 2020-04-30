Lucas Torreira stance on leaving Arsenal for Italy revealed by journalist

Lucas Torreira will not force a move back to Italy in the summer despite interest from AC Milan and other Italian sides claims respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Uruguayan was a mainstay in the Arsenal midfield when he first joined the Gunners in 2018, however, he struggled to keep his place under Unai Emery at the start of this season and it seems that Mikel Arteta hasn’t been that impressed with his performances either.

The Uruguayan is reportedly considering his future and could ask for a move away, however, Di Marzio, who was speaking on Sky Sports, stated that he doesn’t expect Torreira to demand a transfer and he added that Italian teams would even struggle to meet Arsenal’s asking price in a post-coronavirus world.

“AC Milan wanted to sign Lucas Torreira last summer, Di Marzio said in a Sky Sports transfer Q&A.

“He has never wanted to force a move to go back to Italy.

“He only listened to Milan’s proposal, but Arsenal immediately said he was not in the market and that they didn’t want to sell him.

“I don’t think Milan will spend €40m or €50m on Torreira to bring him back.

“I also don’t feel Torreira wants to come back to Italy just yet.

“He is very good player, so some offers may arrive for him and even then Arsenal will still decide what they want to do.”