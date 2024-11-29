Luckily, Arsenal Women’s Lia Walti is on the road to recovery after health scare

Will Lia Walti be available for the Arsenal Women versus Aston Villa game set for the 8th of December? That’s a question most Gooners are asking themselves, especially after the news broke of Lia withdrawing from the Switzerland women’s national team camp, apparently due to injury.

At the moment it is uncertain she’ll be fit and available for that WSL fixture against Villa.

Speaking of her injury Walti revealed, “This is a reminder to always tune in to your body. I listened to mine, paid attention to what felt different, and trusted my instincts to get it checked. What seemed small turned out to be an abscess, but because we caught it early, I got the help I needed. I feel so lucky it was caught in time. Please take care of yourself and never ignore the little signs.”

We hope that Walti will be available after the break. It would be a massive boost to have her services. She, Frida Maanum, and Kim Little have formed one of the strongest midfield combos our Gunner women have ever fielded. Either way, if Walti doesn’t pass the fitness test for the Arsenal versus Villa game, there’s a capable replacement for her in Kyra Cooney-Cross.

I think it is wise to let Kyra into the Arsenal lineup to build connections with the team; who knows, she might use that opportunity to even cement her spot in the Arsenal Women lineup like she has with the Australian Matildas.

That said, as long as Renee Slegers is still in the dugout, we can be confident with whichever midfield she plays; so far she’s proven she has the keys to getting the best out of these Arsenal Women players.

Here’s wishing Lia a very speedy and full recovery..

Michelle M

