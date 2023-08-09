Lucy Bronze says England are learning in every game of the Women’s World Cup

Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo, Lotte Wubben Moy, and the Lionesses are glad they have managed to make it to the quarters. As per the experienced England defender Lucy Bronze, they believe in themselves and the quality of the squad.

The Barcelona player has hinted that when England next takes to the field, they will be transformed as they are keen to light up the remaining games on their path to becoming World Champions. She also noted that of the games they have played, they’ve made some observations and feel that, unlike other teams, they have done what they needed to win, even if not many appreciate that.

“We can give more. We’re a fantastic team with highly talented players, but the important thing is we got through to the next round,” said Bronze, as per Euro Sport.

“There’s no point playing our best performances in the first games. We might as well save them for the quarterfinals or further than that.

“We’ve taken something from every game — whether that was the Haiti game that was physical, the Denmark game when we lost our key player [Walsh], the China game where we changed formation completely, and against Nigeria, we had a red card.

“Everything that has been thrown at us, we’ve dealt with. I don’t see many other teams who have had that adversity.

“If they have, I don’t think they have managed to overcome it in the way we have.”

England has a quarterfinal clash this Saturday against an unpredictable Colombia. Hopefully, they tame the South Americans and carry on getting better in every game.

