“Ludicrous” Pundit says Arteta should be forced to bring Aubameyang back

Gabby Agbonlahor says it makes no sense for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to remain outside the Arsenal first-team picture while the team struggles for goals.
The Gabon striker broke club rules at the end of last year and he was banished from the team.
Arsenal initially did well without him in the team, however, they have since struggled.
Mikel Arteta’s side has scored only one goal in 2022 and has fired blanks against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Burnley.
Former Aston Villa ace, Agbonlahor believes Auba is much better than the other strikers in the team, and things would have been more positive if he played the last few matches.
He tells Football Insider: “You can’t rely on Alexandre Lacazette, he’s a striker who should be brought on for 20 minutes. He hasn’t got the legs to play 90 minutes and stretch teams. Eddie Nketiah isn’t good enough, he’s not a Premier League striker.
“You’ve got a Premier League proven striker sitting on his own. I think it’s ridiculous.
“If the owners had anything about them they would force Arteta to bring him back in. Whilst you’re paying him £350,000-a-week and you’re not scoring goals it’s ludicrous to have him sitting there.”
Just Arsenal says
Aubameyang might be our best striker, but he needs more than that to remain on the team.
The team is bigger than individual players, and Auba should only be in the group if he has the right attitude.
We did well when he was initially banished from the group, and the team’s current slump in form has nothing to do with the former Borussia Dortmund man.
Pundit lol Man knows nothing to say Arteta should be forced WTF !! No one really knows what has really gone on between Auba and the Club Manager Players etc etc !! so to say he needs to be forced to bring him back without the facts !! means one thing !! talking utter garbage!!
Please complete the following multiple choice question. You can choose only one answer. Assume you have just returned from planet Mars and was told that Arsenal’s golden boot winner and highest paid player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has lost the captaincy and dropped from the squad. The reasons for this is most likely to be:
A) He was charged by the cops for drinking and driving – over the speed limit.
B) He turned up for a game completely drunk.
C) He was caught with drugs at Heathrow.
D) He returned late from a trip abroad to collect his ailing mom in the middle of a pandemic.
Have I made my point?
OT commiserations but welcome back Pepe hopefully he will be used more often in the half of this season.
And congrats to Mo Elneny