“Ludicrous” Pundit says Arteta should be forced to bring Aubameyang back

Gabby Agbonlahor says it makes no sense for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to remain outside the Arsenal first-team picture while the team struggles for goals.

The Gabon striker broke club rules at the end of last year and he was banished from the team.

Arsenal initially did well without him in the team, however, they have since struggled.

Mikel Arteta’s side has scored only one goal in 2022 and has fired blanks against the likes of Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Former Aston Villa ace, Agbonlahor believes Auba is much better than the other strikers in the team, and things would have been more positive if he played the last few matches.

He tells Football Insider: “You can’t rely on Alexandre Lacazette, he’s a striker who should be brought on for 20 minutes. He hasn’t got the legs to play 90 minutes and stretch teams. Eddie Nketiah isn’t good enough, he’s not a Premier League striker.

“You’ve got a Premier League proven striker sitting on his own. I think it’s ridiculous.

“If the owners had anything about them they would force Arteta to bring him back in. Whilst you’re paying him £350,000-a-week and you’re not scoring goals it’s ludicrous to have him sitting there.”

Just Arsenal says

Aubameyang might be our best striker, but he needs more than that to remain on the team.

The team is bigger than individual players, and Auba should only be in the group if he has the right attitude.

We did well when he was initially banished from the group, and the team’s current slump in form has nothing to do with the former Borussia Dortmund man.

