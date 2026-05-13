Luis Enrique approves PSG’s plans to hijack Arsenal transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to rival Arsenal for the signing of Julian Alvarez after receiving approval from manager Luis Enrique to pursue the attacker.

Alvarez has established himself as one of the finest forwards in world football over recent seasons and continues to impress at Atletico Madrid. His performances in La Liga have strengthened his reputation further, leading to growing interest from several major European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

PSG Enters the Race For Alvarez

As reported by Team Talk, Paris Saint-Germain are now prepared to intensify their pursuit of Alvarez in an effort to beat Arsenal and other interested clubs to his signature. Luis Enrique reportedly believes the Argentine forward would fit perfectly into his tactical system and has encouraged the club to move quickly before rival teams make decisive offers.

The expected competition for Alvarez is likely to become one of the major transfer stories of the summer. Both Arsenal and FC Barcelona are also monitoring his situation closely as uncertainty surrounding his future at Atletico Madrid continues to grow.

PSG’s financial strength could provide them with a significant advantage in negotiations, especially if the race develops into a bidding war between several elite clubs.

Arsenal Transfer Plans Could Depend On Sales

Arsenal remain strongly interested in adding a new striker to their squad and view Alvarez as a player capable of elevating their attack further. However, securing a deal may require the Gunners to balance their finances carefully during the transfer window.

Potential departures could therefore become important if Arsenal decide to pursue Alvarez seriously. Players such as Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been linked with possible exits as the club evaluates how best to fund future signings.

While Arsenal possess the ambition to compete for Alvarez, PSG’s ability to offer larger financial packages may ultimately prove decisive if both clubs continue pushing for the forward during the summer transfer window.

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