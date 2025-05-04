Luis Enrique defends his decision to rest players with Arteta comparison

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the French Ligue 1 title, which has allowed them to rotate their squad and rest key players during their remaining domestic fixtures. With no further stakes in the league, the French champions have opted to preserve their first-team regulars in preparation for their Champions League campaign. This was evident in their recent match against Strasbourg, where they made ten changes to the starting lineup. The heavily rotated side suffered a 2-1 defeat, marking back-to-back losses in the league.
PSG, like Arsenal, are focused on winning the Champions League and currently hold the advantage in their semi-final tie against the Gunners. Despite their lead, the Parisians are fully aware that the contest remains open, and they must perform at their best to avoid being overturned by an Arsenal side eager to reach the final. In anticipation of this challenge, Luis Enrique has deliberately rested some of his key players in recent Ligue 1 matches to ensure they are fully fit for European duties.
When asked to explain his decision to rest players while Mikel Arteta continues to use his main squad members in Premier League matches, Enrique responded as quoted by GetfootballnewsFrance, “Mr. Arteta has his way of working, Mr. Enrique has his. I don’t know which is better. They had rest periods when we didn’t. Apart from the result, all the objectives I had set were achieved.”
His remarks highlight the contrasting circumstances between the two clubs. PSG, having already secured their domestic title, can afford the luxury of rotating their squad without jeopardising league objectives. Arsenal, on the other hand, remain in a tense battle to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League and therefore cannot risk resting key players while their qualification for next season’s Champions League remains uncertain.
This strategic difference reflects the pressures faced by both managers. While PSG can prioritise Europe without domestic consequences, Arsenal must continue to balance their efforts on both fronts. As the semi-final approaches, these differing approaches may play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of what promises to be a tightly contested tie.
Time will tell if that was a good move by the gaffer to play at full strength on Saturday, I personally would have played the kids.
But one could argue the gaffer is trying to keep the edges sharp hence the heavy involvement of the spine of the team.
One thing for sure, I expect a reaction in France
Because of the Bournemouth game, 2nd and indeed top 4 and 5 is looking dodgy, So i understand starting with a strong team. But with starting woth a strong team, why was the football so poor? The second half was dire and changes should have been made at 50 or 60 minutes. The naughty boy Tierney could have come on at LB. Zinchenko could have replaced the hapless Odergaard, Nwaneri could have replaced Odergaard or Any one of the front 3. Merino could have slotted in anywhere. He could have moved MLS. Sterling could have been brought on earlier to smile and wave to the crowd. Anything!!! But No, we wait until right near the end of the game. Why? Its a worrying pattern. We go a goal up, we don’t push on, we go into our shells, the opposition make substitutions, their manager changes it, they get back into it and what do we do? Nothing, sweet FA. After Wednesday, this season that isn’t great, could descend into chaos. And we have deserved it, because we have invited it. The season is slowly drifting into obscurity.
Some will tell you it’s been a successful and that we should be applauded