Luis Enrique defends his decision to rest players with Arteta comparison

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the French Ligue 1 title, which has allowed them to rotate their squad and rest key players during their remaining domestic fixtures. With no further stakes in the league, the French champions have opted to preserve their first-team regulars in preparation for their Champions League campaign. This was evident in their recent match against Strasbourg, where they made ten changes to the starting lineup. The heavily rotated side suffered a 2-1 defeat, marking back-to-back losses in the league.

PSG, like Arsenal, are focused on winning the Champions League and currently hold the advantage in their semi-final tie against the Gunners. Despite their lead, the Parisians are fully aware that the contest remains open, and they must perform at their best to avoid being overturned by an Arsenal side eager to reach the final. In anticipation of this challenge, Luis Enrique has deliberately rested some of his key players in recent Ligue 1 matches to ensure they are fully fit for European duties.

When asked to explain his decision to rest players while Mikel Arteta continues to use his main squad members in Premier League matches, Enrique responded as quoted by GetfootballnewsFrance, “Mr. Arteta has his way of working, Mr. Enrique has his. I don’t know which is better. They had rest periods when we didn’t. Apart from the result, all the objectives I had set were achieved.”

His remarks highlight the contrasting circumstances between the two clubs. PSG, having already secured their domestic title, can afford the luxury of rotating their squad without jeopardising league objectives. Arsenal, on the other hand, remain in a tense battle to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League and therefore cannot risk resting key players while their qualification for next season’s Champions League remains uncertain.

This strategic difference reflects the pressures faced by both managers. While PSG can prioritise Europe without domestic consequences, Arsenal must continue to balance their efforts on both fronts. As the semi-final approaches, these differing approaches may play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of what promises to be a tightly contested tie.