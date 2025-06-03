Luis Enrique doesn’t acknowledge that Arsenal truly tested PSG in Champions League..

Watching Paris Saint-Germain dismantle Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final, many Arsenal fans could not help but wonder, what if?

What if Mikel Arteta’s side had found a way past PSG in the semi-finals? Would Inter really have coped with the threat the Gunners would have posed in a European final?

It is not just frustration speaking. A deeper look at the data from PSG’s 3-1 aggregate win over Arsenal suggests that the French champions were given one of their sternest tests of the tournament by Arteta’s side.

The Performance That Earned Respect, But Not Recognition

Remarkably, PSG were beaten on expected goals (xG) six times across all competitions this season. Three of those instances came against Arsenal. That statistic alone reflects just how competitive the tie was, despite the scoreline.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s eight saves in the semi-final second leg were pivotal, and many fans believe the difference came down to finishing. Arsenal created chances but lacked the cutting edge to take full advantage. The widespread opinion is that a clinical striker might have tipped the balance in the Gunners’ favour. There was also a debated ‘referee blunder.

And yet, when asked to reflect on the toughest opponents his team faced this season, Luis Enrique overlooked Arsenal entirely. Speaking in a recent interview CBS Sports, “There were a few matches this season that tested us. Liverpool, for example, made things very difficult, especially in transitions. Aston Villa, too, were one of the more organised sides we came up against.”

Arsenal’s Semi-Final Performance Deserved More Credit

While Liverpool forced penalties and Aston Villa threatened a comeback, Arsenal controlled large periods of their semi-final clash. They matched PSG tactically, physically and creatively, falling short only in their ability to convert chances.

Luis Enrique may not publicly acknowledge it, but Arsenal arguably gave PSG their most thorough examination en route to lifting the trophy.

Had the Gunners reached the final, it is not unreasonable to believe that the European crown might have ended up in north London.

Daniel O

