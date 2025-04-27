Luis Enrique sends message to Mikel Arteta ahead of Champions League game

Arsenal’s next match will be their highly anticipated Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners have reached this stage of the competition by upsetting the odds and eliminating the defending champions, Real Madrid. Mikel Arteta’s side has been outstanding since they shifted their focus towards success in Europe, having effectively given up on catching Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners are now considered among the favourites to lift the European trophy at the end of May, although Paris Saint-Germain will present a formidable challenge. The Parisians have eliminated Liverpool and Aston Villa in the knockout stages of the competition this season, despite encountering difficulties during the group phase. Luis Enrique’s team have secured another French Ligue 1 title, but their preparation for the clash with Arsenal has not been ideal.

At the weekend, PSG suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Nice, a result that ended their hopes of an unbeaten league season. Such a setback is hardly the perfect way to prepare for a major European fixture, and it could affect their momentum ahead of facing Arsenal. Enrique fielded a strong team during that match, and many expect he will select a similar side to face Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final.

However, when questioned about whether it would be the same team, Enrique said, as quoted by Get Football News France, “Make of that what you will. I’m not giving anything to Mikel.” His comments suggest a deliberate attempt to keep Arsenal guessing, but the Gunners have already demonstrated that they do not need assistance in overcoming elite opposition.

Arsenal required no favours in defeating Real Madrid, and they will approach the clash with PSG with the same belief and determination. Their progression to this stage has been a testament to their tactical discipline, resilience and growing maturity on the European stage. The focus will now be on maintaining that level of performance as they aim to take another major step towards claiming the Champions League crown.