Luis Enrique snubs Arsenal as he names the best team in Europe

Luis Enrique, who guided Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory last season, is well aware of Arsenal’s growing strength, having faced Mikel Arteta’s side during that successful European campaign. However, following PSG’s most recent outing in the competition, the Spanish manager has now identified another club as the best in Europe.

Arsenal’s Rise and Europe’s Elite Contenders

Arsenal have been widely recognised as one of the leading teams in European football this season. Their consistency in both domestic and continental competitions has fuelled predictions that they could challenge strongly for the Premier League and Champions League titles. With Arteta’s tactical approach and the squad’s increasing maturity, many view the Gunners as genuine contenders to dominate English and European football.

Nevertheless, the road to continental success remains fiercely competitive. Clubs such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG continue to pose significant threats to Arsenal’s ambitions. Each possesses the depth, experience, and pedigree required to compete at the highest level, and the margin for success remains extremely fine.

Enrique’s Admiration for Bayern Munich

Despite PSG’s own aspirations, Luis Enrique has publicly praised Bayern Munich following their recent Champions League encounter. The German champions defeated PSG even after being reduced to ten men, demonstrating resilience, organisation, and tactical superiority throughout the match. The result left Enrique impressed by the quality and discipline of Vincent Kompany’s side.

Speaking via Metro Sport, Enrique said, “At 11 against 11, Bayern were stronger [than us], without a doubt. You play against the best team in Europe, with the best results, and they pressed us at a high level.” His remarks reflect both respect and admiration for Bayern’s performance and underline the challenge facing any team hoping to claim European supremacy this season.

Enrique’s acknowledgement of Bayern as the continent’s finest underscores the high standards at the top of European football. While Arsenal’s rise continues and PSG remain a contender, the Spanish manager’s words serve as a reminder that Bayern Munich’s combination of experience, structure, and relentless pressing still sets the benchmark for excellence across Europe.

