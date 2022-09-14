Luis Fabiano calls for Arsenal man to lead the line for Brazil at the World Cup

Former Brazil striker, Luis Fabiano, believes Gabriel Jesus is the number nine his country should pick for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The attacker has been in stunning form at the Emirates since he moved to Arsenal in the last transfer window.

Jesus has been in the Premier League since 2017 when he first joined Manchester City and he is an accomplished goalscorer in the competition.

After struggling for regular playing time at City, he is now the main man at Arsenal, so the Gunners expect to get goals from him.

Three goals and three assists from his opening six league matches is not a bad return, but he was left out of the Brazilian squad for the next international window.

That surprises Fabiano, and he insists the striker is the best Brazilian frontman around now.

“I’d put Gabriel Jesus, for the moment. He’s playing very well at Arsenal, showing confidence, strength and scoring goals,” said Luis Fabiano (via Gazeta Esportiva).

“Now, it is difficult to put Pedro in, despite having a great season. He had to be tested more first. He plays a lot of ball, but he started playing now too.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of the finest forwards around and his form at the Emirates makes him one of the reliable goal-scorers in the world at this moment.

Ignoring him for the next internationals means nothing, it could be that the Selecao wants to test some new names.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…