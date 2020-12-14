Luiz and Jimenez’s incident set to change the Premier League from next month

Concussion substitutions are set to debut in the Premier from next month, boosted by the clash of heads that happened between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez.

Both players smashed their heads into each other while trying to head the ball in Arsenal’s Premier League game against Wolves a few weeks back.

Luiz came off best in the duel, but he had blood gushing from his head, yet he still played on in the game.

This is because Arsenal was not ready to use one of their subs yet, but that will change from next month because, in that situation, teams would be given the chance to make an extra substitution.

Sun Sport says that the Premier League teams are meeting this week and all 20 of them are expected to agree to the trialling of concussion substitutions from next month.

FIFA is trialling the idea all over the world from the start of next year and the English FA has agreed to be a part of it.

The report says that FIFA’s International FA Board is set to meet on Wednesday and they are expected to approve the trials to begin from next year.

Premier League teams will then meet on Thursday and the expectation is that all of them will support the idea.