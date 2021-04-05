Luiz can stay at Arsenal for another season but on one big condition

David Luiz could remain an Arsenal player next season even though some fans would rather see the back of the Brazilian.

He joined the Gunners from Chelsea two seasons ago and has remained an important part of the squad at the Emirates.

His experience has been valuable to the team and Mikel Arteta isn’t shutting the door on him having another season with them.

Arsenal is continuing to rebuild their squad and that might see them sign some new players when the transfer window reopens.

The likes of Luiz could also leave, but Sun Sports is reporting that the defender can be given another season at the Emirates if he takes a pay cut.

Arsenal has handed long-term deals to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian in this campaign and they would not want to tie another 30+ player to a similar agreement.

Luiz is currently sidelined with an injury that is expected to keep him out for four weeks.

In his absence, the Gunners will try to close the gap on the Premier League’s top six and try to win the Europa League.

He has played 19 Premier League games for them this season.