Luiz must take pay cut to leave Arsenal for his dream club

The future of David Luiz has been a subject of multiple speculations these past few weeks.

The Brazilian first sparked talks of a move away from Arsenal when he revealed that he dreams of making a return to his former club, Benfica before he retires.

It was then revealed that his current deal at Arsenal will expire at the end of this season and that although the club has the option of extending the contract, they are yet to take up that option.

It does appear that Arsenal don’t have him in their plans for next season and that has opened the door for him to return to Benfica at the end of this season.

However, should he decide to call time on his stay in the Premier League and return to Portugal, he would have to take a huge pay cut to make that move happen claims the Mirror.

This is because Benfica’s wage limit is set at £32,000-a-week, this is significantly lower than what he is currently earning at Arsenal.

Luiz has looked a better defender under Mikel Arteta this year, but it seems that the Spanish manager would rather have younger defenders in his team and that could see the Gunners pass up the chance to extend Luiz’s deal.