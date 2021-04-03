Luiz out, Saka to be assessed and other Arsenal team news

Arsenal will face Liverpool in a huge Premier League game this evening and some of their players might miss out.

The game is a must-win for Mikel Arteta’s side in their continuous bid to end the season in a European place.

The club has had some injury problems in recent weeks and they have delivered the latest update on the fitness of their players.

The club announced on their website that David Luiz has been feeling some discomfort on his right knee and is still being assessed. But the Brazilian will miss the game against the Premier League holders.

Bukayo Saka has been a huge part of the Arsenal team this season and his contributions have been immense.

The attacker has been dealing with an issue on his right hamstring which denied him the chance to play for his country in the last international break. The club says he would be assessed further to know if he can face Liverpool.

Emile Smith Rowe developed some problems in his right quad while on international duty with England under21 and is a doubt for the game.

Willian has recovered from his calf problem and he is now back in full training.

Granit Xhaka felt unwell in training on Friday and is to be assessed before a decision is taken on his participation in the Liverpool game.