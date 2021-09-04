Luiz weighing up two offers to return to football after being released by Arsenal

David Luiz is still looking for a return to football after Arsenal released him at the end of last season.

The Brazilian spent two seasons with the Gunners after initially joining them from Chelsea in 2019.

His spell at Arsenal was an inconsistent one, as he was capable of the good and the bad in the same game, occasionally.

Mikel Arteta extended his deal at the start of the 2020/2021 season, but the club allowed him to leave at the end of the season.

He has now been on the lookout for a new club as he isn’t ready to retire from the game just yet.

Todofichajes says the Brazilian is now being targeted by two clubs, one in Europe and the other back in his home country Brazil.

Brazilians are known to return home to their league when they want to retire, but the report claims that Luiz is not exactly prepared to wind down his career just yet.

The Brazilian still wants a stay in Europe and Lazio is looking to give him the chance to enjoy that.

The Italians are battling with Flamengo for his signature at the moment, but the Brazilian club is offering him a longer-term deal which he might prefer.