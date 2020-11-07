Lukas Podolski adds his voice to the Mesut Ozil vs Arsenal debate

Lukas Podolski doesn’t think it makes sense for Arsenal to kick out Mesut Ozil no matter what the situation is.

Ozil has been omitted from the Arsenal registered squads for the Premier League and the Europa League this season.

The German hasn’t played for the club since March as Mikel Arteta became fed up with his lack of effort.

The Spaniard, in need of results, has turned to his trusted players and that has kept Ozil on the sidelines.

The club wanted to get rid of him in the last transfer window, but he was insistent on staying.

With a big squad to choose from, Mikel Arteta has decided to omit the German from his plans.

Podolski, who played for Arsenal between 2012 and 2015, and was teammates with Ozil in the German national team claims that no matter what the issue was behind the scene, Ozil didn’t deserve to be treated the way he has been treated.

“I want to know the background, but I generally think with a player who is now in his sixth or seventh year with the club, to kick him completely out of the squad that’s not okay,” he told BILD via Sportwitness.

“You don’t do something like that, and I don’t know if something happened in the background or not but even if he’s done something, you don’t do it.

“I don’t know, of course, if there is something going on in the background or not but even if there is something like that you don’t do it, mainly so you can keep his class on the pitch.”