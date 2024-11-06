Lukas Podolski gives his thoughts on tonight’s crucial Inter Milan v Arsenal game

Arsenal’s performance has not been optimal recently, as evidenced by their last three Premier League results (they’re winless). Coming from a weekend they lost 1-0 to Newcastle, all the Gooners want is a response from their team.

Inter Milan stands in their way. The Gunners are off to Italy to take on Serie A defending champs Inter Milan in a Champions League clash. Though they’ve already handled PSG, Manchester City, and even Liverpool, this, Arsenal versus Inter, is one of the trickiest fixtures for our Gunners.

But the desire for our boys is to bounce back, and if we are to trust William Saliba’s comments after the loss to Newcastle, they’ll do everything to leave the famous San Siro with a win.

Ahead of the game, ex-Gunner Lukas Podolski chatted with the Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport. Among the many things he said, he acknowledged that Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram is a better strike option than Arsenal’s Kai Havertz.

“I say Thuram. Arsenal don’t have a striker like that. There’s Havertz; that’s true, but he’s not a number 9. That’s the difference,” Podolski said, while highlighting which Inter player he thought could be key in this fixture.

Though he hinted he doesn’t fancy his compatriot Havertz as a striker, he could help but praise Saka, saying, “Bukayo Saka. A born dribbler.”

Podolski claims that Arsenal under Arteta is the team that truly impresses him, despite his admiration for Simone Inzaghi. “It’s hard to say. Inter… is Inter. Inzaghi’s philosophy is known to everyone, but if I have to choose a style that bewitches me, I’d go for Arteta’s. I love what he manages to convey when the Gunners play football.”

Any football fan will agree that Inter Milan is one of Europe’s most tactical teams.

A win over them on Wednesday night would be great; it would surely give our boys the confidence boost they need ahead of a big London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Darren N

