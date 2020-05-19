Lukas Podolski has his say on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal this summer

Lukas Podolski reckons that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on the move this summer and he backed Arsenal to reinvest his transfer fee in the squad.

Aubameyang is entering the final year of his current Arsenal deal at the end of this season and the Gabon striker hasn’t been keen to sign a new deal.

The club and his representatives have held talks, but it seems that both parties are looking to wait until the summer before they can hold talks again.

However, if the Gunners cannot reach an agreement on a new deal with the former Borussia Dortmund man, the general feeling is that they would sell him to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

The Gabonese striker has already netted 20 times for the team this season and he won the Golden Boot last season.

He looks set to win another Golden Boot this season and Podolski has admitted that he would be a big miss, however, he claimed that Arsenal has to be positive as they would have money to spend on their team when he leaves.

“When you have a fantastic season like he had, many clubs are interested,” Podolski told Sky Sports as quoted by the Express.

“When a player has a wish to play for a big team or a dream to play in Italy or Spain, or like Aubameyang and his link with Real Madrid…

“If he has a dream to play for this club when he’s young, then why not?

“As a player, you have to take this chance to play for a club like that.

“Of course for Arsenal, it’ll be a big loss if they have to sell him but this is the business of football.

“My opinion is you lose a big player, he had a fantastic season with a good scoring record, but you can make money on a player, sell him and you can invest in new players.

“For a player like me or Aubameyang, when a big club is calling, you always want to have this dream.”